Nykaa Shares Show 'Solid Trajectory' In Revenues, Technicals Stay Bullish: SEBI RA Harika Enjamuri

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Nykaa demonstrates bullish patterns on both daily and weekly charts on the back of its steady revenue growth and margins, according to SEBI-registered analyst Harika Enjamuri.

At the time of writing, Nykaa shares were trading at ₹196.19, down 3.5% or ₹7.07 on the day.

During the fourth-quarter (Q4), Nykaa recorded ₹2,062 crore in consolidated revenue, which is lower than its third-quarter (Q3) figure of ₹2,267 crore, but shows a substantial increase from ₹1,668 crore in Q4 FY24 and ₹1,302 crore in Q4FY23.

The company's full-year FY25 revenue reached ₹7,950 crore through growth from ₹6,386 crore in FY24 and ₹5,144 crore in FY23, which is a“solid” upward trajectory, according to Enjamuri.

Nykaa's Q4 operating profit reached ₹133 crore, which was slightly less than Q3's ₹141 crore but showed improvement compared to ₹93 crore and ₹71 crore from the same quarters in the previous two years.

She pointed out that profitability margins stayed consistent at 6% for both recent quarters and the entire fiscal year through“disciplined” cost management.

The company's Q4 net profit reached ₹19 crore, which represents a decline from ₹26 crore in Q3FY25 but demonstrates growth from ₹9 crore in Q4 FY24 and ₹2 crore in Q4 FY23.

The full-year net profit for FY25 reached ₹72 crore, which shows an increase from ₹40 crore in FY24 and ₹21 crore in FY23.

The technical analysis from Enjamuri shows Nykaa trading at ₹203.26 with strong bullish formations on daily and weekly charts after breaking through the resistance level of ₹194.44, which serves as the current support level.

According to Enjamuri, the stock remains above its key moving averages, including the 9 EMA, 70 EMA, and 100 EMA, which shows ongoing market momentum.

She noted price rejection near the ₹204.55–₹208 resistance zone indicated by the long upper wick, which reflects profit booking or short-term exhaustion.

Her weekly chart analysis shows strength through higher highs and higher lows with a relative strength index (RSI) reading of 67.86, which indicates that near-term upside potential is limited.

She projected consolidation between ₹194 and ₹208 before an eventual decisive move toward ₹219.99 or returning to ₹194.

Should prices fall past ₹194, they could drop to ₹181.

The analyst said a close above the ₹204–₹208 range with increased volume would indicate a continuation of bullish momentum.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.

The stock has risen 19.1% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<