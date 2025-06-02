Delhi High Court Slams Delay In COVID Sops, Says Next Pandemic Threat 'Far From Over'
Expressing concern over the lack of clarity on steps taken following a meeting on May 30, 2023, the court emphasized the urgency of finalizing and implementing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). It noted widespread reports of COVID-19 cases within the community, highlighting the necessity of swift and decisive measures.
The directive came in response to a contempt plea filed by Dr Rohit Jain, who alleged that authorities had failed to act on previous court orders mandating the establishment of minimum standards for sample collection and transportation.Related Articles
The bench of Justice Anish Dayal was last week informed by government counsel Monika Arora that a status report would be submitted. It was also revealed that, following a January 27, 2023 court order, a meeting chaired by the Additional Director General of Health Services took place on May 30, 2023. During the meeting, four expert sub-committees--comprising specialists in pathology, biochemistry, hematology, and microbiology from central government hospitals--were tasked with defining SOPs for sample handling and storage.
Despite these developments, the court stressed the importance of ensuring that decisions taken in the meeting reach a proper conclusion. The matter has now been listed for further hearing, with the Union Government required to submit its status report by July 18.
As of 8 AM on Monday, June 2, 2025, India has recorded 3,961 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths since January has risen to 32, with four new fatalities reported since Sunday, June 1, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment