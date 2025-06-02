Why Did Australia's Glenn Maxwell Retire From Odis Before 2027 World Cup?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Australian cricket's explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Monday announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs), citing physical wear and the need to prioritise his body and long-term team planning. The 36-year-old, known for his power-hitting and underrated off-spin, said he didn't want to“play for selfish reasons” by holding onto his place in the side despite his body struggling under the demands of the 50-over format.

“I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how [my] body was reacting to the conditions,” Maxwell said on the 'Final Word Podcast'.“I had a good chat with (Chair of Selectors) George Bailey and I asked him what his thoughts were going forward. We talked about the 2027 World Cup and I said to him 'I don't think I am going to make that, it's time to start planning for people in my position to have a crack at it and make the position their own'.”

Maxwell will now shift his attention towards shorter formats, especially the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, along with the Big Bash League and other T20 franchise tournaments. Cricket Australia confirmed his retirement and acknowledged that he has decided to“prioritise his preparation” for T20 cricket moving forward.

Punjab Kings pick Mitch Owen as replacement for injured Glenn Maxwell. Who is he?

Glenn Maxwell to Josh Inglis-Top 5 Fastest T20I Centuries by Australia

Related Articles

The decision comes shortly after a stint in the Indian Premier League with Punjab Kings, which was cut short due to a broken finger. Reflecting on his decision, Maxwell added,“I always said I wasn't going to hand my position over if I felt like I was still good enough to play. I didn't want to just hold on for a couple of series and almost play for selfish reasons.”

Maxwell retires after a glittering ODI career that saw him play 149 matches, score four centuries, 23 half-centuries, and take 77 wickets. He retires with a phenomenal career strike rate of 126 - second only to West Indies' Andre Russell in ODI history.

He will be most fondly remembered for arguably the greatest innings in ODI cricket - a sensational 201* against Afghanistan during the 2023 World Cup. Coming in with Australia at 7 for 91, Maxwell batted through severe cramps and punishing heat to rescue the game, setting up his country's march to the title, where they beat favourites India in Ahmedabad.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg lauded Maxwell's impact on the game.“Glenn's ballistic batting has lit up the cricket world and been one of the cornerstones of Australia's continued success in the 50-over game, including his heroic role in the 2023 World Cup triumph,” he said.

George Bailey, Australia's Chair of Selectors and a former teammate, also paid tribute.“Glenn will be known as one of the one-day game's most dynamic players, who had key roles in two ODI World Cup victories. His level of natural talent and skill is remarkable.”

Reflecting on his journey, Maxwell said,“I think back to right at the start I was picked ahead of my time and out of the blue. I was just proud just to be playing a couple of games for Australia. I thought I was just going to have that. Since then, I have been able to go through the ups and downs of being dropped, being brought back, playing in a few World Cups and being a part of some great teams.”

Maxwell's ODI retirement follows that of fellow all-rounder Marcus Stoinis earlier this year, signalling the start of a generational shift in Australia's 50-over setup. But for fans and selectors alike, Maxwell's sights are now firmly on delivering one last explosive chapter in T20 internationals.