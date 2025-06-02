Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|58,951
|680,715,600
|26 May 2025
|640
|12,453.5781
|7,970,290
|27 May 2025
|630
|12,039.1429
|7,584,660
|28 May 2025
|700
|11,691.0286
|8,183,720
|Total 26 – 28 May 2025
|1,970
|23,738,670
|Accumulated under the program
|60,921
|704,454,270
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|333,853
|3,914,500,001
|26 May 2025
|3,210
|12,658.0903
|40,632,470
|27 May 2025
|3,160
|12,158.3212
|38,420,295
|28 May 2025
|3,508
|11,846.4666
|41,557,405
|Total 26 – 28 May 2025
|9,878
|120,610,170
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,293
|12,209.9544
|15,787,471
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|345,024
|4,050,897,641
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 60,921 A shares and 452,064 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.24% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 2 June, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
