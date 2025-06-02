Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


2025-06-02 05:01:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 26 May to 28 May, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 58,951 680,715,600
26 May 2025 640 12,453.5781 7,970,290
27 May 2025 630 12,039.1429 7,584,660
28 May 2025 700 11,691.0286 8,183,720
Total 26 – 28 May 2025 1,970 23,738,670
Accumulated under the program 60,921 704,454,270
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 333,853 3,914,500,001
26 May 2025 3,210 12,658.0903 40,632,470
27 May 2025 3,160 12,158.3212 38,420,295
28 May 2025 3,508 11,846.4666 41,557,405
Total 26 – 28 May 2025 9,878 120,610,170
Bought from the Foundation* 1,293 12,209.9544 15,787,471
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 345,024 4,050,897,641

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 60,921 A shares and 452,064 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.24% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 2 June, 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


Attachments

  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 22 2025
  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 22 2025

