Concentrix Rises To #426 On The 2025 Fortune 500® List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWARK, Calif., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, today announced its placement on the prestigious Fortune 500list for the second year in a row. Ranking #426 based on 2024 revenue, the company advanced from #499 last year, marking its sustained growth as the go-to intelligent transformation partner for the world's leading brands.

“Being named to the Fortune 500® is a proud moment for our entire organization, reflecting the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our incredible game-changers,” said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO at Concentrix.“Our ability to deliver leading technology, deep expertise and end-to-end capabilities has advanced us in our ranking and helps position our clients as leaders in their markets today and well into the future.”

This ranking follows a year of remarkable recognition for Concentrix. The company earned multiple awards for its technology innovation and AI-powered solutions from Brandon Hall, Globee®, and Golden Bridge, and also received recognition for its outstanding company culture, as the #1 company on the Inspiring Workplaces Global Top 100 list.

The company's 2025 position on the Fortune 500® aligns with its robust financial performance and strategic leadership as a global integrated business solutions partner for more than 2,000 clients in over 70 countries. For more information on Concentrix, please visit .

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world's best brands, today and into the future. We're solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we're the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

