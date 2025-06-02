Proven Growth And Income VCT Plc: Total Voting Rights
|Shares in issue
|Voting rights per Share
|Voting rights
|Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each
|327,510,361
|1
|327,510,361
|Total voting rights
|327,510,361
The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.
The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
- End
