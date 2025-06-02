403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Silver Consolidates Near $33 As Industrial Demand Offsets Geopolitical Uncertainty
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Silver trades at $33.196 per ounce Monday morning, declining 0.11% in Asian session trading according to TradingView data. The precious metal maintains a tight range between key technical levels while market participants assess conflicting fundamental drivers.
The 4-hour chart reveals silver consolidating within a narrow band after recent volatility. Price action shows the metal testing resistance near $33.50 while finding support around $33.00.
Moving averages converge near current levels, indicating market indecision. The 20-period moving average provides immediate support, while the 50-period average sits slightly below current prices.
Technical indicators present mixed signals. The RSI hovers near neutral territory, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions.
Volume patterns show moderate activity without significant breakout momentum. Bollinger Bands contract around current price levels, typically preceding increased volatility.
Indian markets demonstrate steady demand with silve prices rising to 100 rupees per gram from 99.90 rupees previously. Physical silver demand remains robust despite price fluctuations.
The domestic market shows 1,000 rupees for 10 grams, reflecting consistent regional appetite for the metal. Industrial fundamentals support silver's underlying strength.
The global market faces its fifth consecutive annual deficit in 2025. Total supply grows 3% to reach an 11-year high of 1.05 billion ounces, yet demand continues outpacing production.
Industrial consumption maintains record levels around 680.5 million ounces annually. Photovoltaic sector demand drives industrial appetite. Each gigawatt of solar capacity requires approximately 20 metric tons of silver.
Chinese renewable energy expansion accelerated in the first quarter, with wind and solar capacity reaching nearly 1,500 gigawatts. European solar output surged 30% annually, reinforcing industrial consumption trends.
Exchange-traded fund activity signals investor interest. Silver ETF volumes jumped 3.3 times compared to previous periods, outpacing gold ETF growth of 2.5 times. Combined precious metals ETF turnover reached 644 crore rupees from 224 crore rupees previously.
Geopolitical factors create mixed market pressures. Ukraine's drone strikes across Russia and Moscow's retaliatory attacks heighten safe-haven demand. Trade tensions between major economies add uncertainty.
Treasury officials describe trade negotiations as "stalled," creating additional market volatility. Supply constraints persist across mining operations.
Most silver production occurs as byproduct mining, where primary metal decisions influence silver output. Recent deceleration in base metal mining activity limits silver supply growth despite higher prices.
Market analysts anticipate continued sideways trading between $32.70 and $33.70 support and resistance levels. Technical patterns suggest potential breakout above $33.65 could target $35.45 levels. Conversely, sustained weakness below $32.65 might test deeper support zones.
The gold-to-silver ratio remains elevated near 103:1, historically suggesting silver's relative undervaluation. This metric often signals potential silver outperformance during precious metals rallies.
Current market conditions reflect silver's dual nature as both industrial commodity and monetary asset, creating complex price dynamics amid competing fundamental forces.
The 4-hour chart reveals silver consolidating within a narrow band after recent volatility. Price action shows the metal testing resistance near $33.50 while finding support around $33.00.
Moving averages converge near current levels, indicating market indecision. The 20-period moving average provides immediate support, while the 50-period average sits slightly below current prices.
Technical indicators present mixed signals. The RSI hovers near neutral territory, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions.
Volume patterns show moderate activity without significant breakout momentum. Bollinger Bands contract around current price levels, typically preceding increased volatility.
Indian markets demonstrate steady demand with silve prices rising to 100 rupees per gram from 99.90 rupees previously. Physical silver demand remains robust despite price fluctuations.
The domestic market shows 1,000 rupees for 10 grams, reflecting consistent regional appetite for the metal. Industrial fundamentals support silver's underlying strength.
The global market faces its fifth consecutive annual deficit in 2025. Total supply grows 3% to reach an 11-year high of 1.05 billion ounces, yet demand continues outpacing production.
Industrial consumption maintains record levels around 680.5 million ounces annually. Photovoltaic sector demand drives industrial appetite. Each gigawatt of solar capacity requires approximately 20 metric tons of silver.
Chinese renewable energy expansion accelerated in the first quarter, with wind and solar capacity reaching nearly 1,500 gigawatts. European solar output surged 30% annually, reinforcing industrial consumption trends.
Exchange-traded fund activity signals investor interest. Silver ETF volumes jumped 3.3 times compared to previous periods, outpacing gold ETF growth of 2.5 times. Combined precious metals ETF turnover reached 644 crore rupees from 224 crore rupees previously.
Geopolitical factors create mixed market pressures. Ukraine's drone strikes across Russia and Moscow's retaliatory attacks heighten safe-haven demand. Trade tensions between major economies add uncertainty.
Treasury officials describe trade negotiations as "stalled," creating additional market volatility. Supply constraints persist across mining operations.
Most silver production occurs as byproduct mining, where primary metal decisions influence silver output. Recent deceleration in base metal mining activity limits silver supply growth despite higher prices.
Market analysts anticipate continued sideways trading between $32.70 and $33.70 support and resistance levels. Technical patterns suggest potential breakout above $33.65 could target $35.45 levels. Conversely, sustained weakness below $32.65 might test deeper support zones.
The gold-to-silver ratio remains elevated near 103:1, historically suggesting silver's relative undervaluation. This metric often signals potential silver outperformance during precious metals rallies.
Current market conditions reflect silver's dual nature as both industrial commodity and monetary asset, creating complex price dynamics amid competing fundamental forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment