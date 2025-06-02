403
Iron Ore Declines Below Key Technical Level As Market Adjusts
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Iron ore futures moved lower Monday morning, with the SGX TSI Iron Ore CFR China index trading at $95.85 per metric ton according to TradingView data. The price reflects a decline from recent levels near $99.40 recorded on May 29.
The commodity has moved below the $96 technical level that analysts had identified as a key support zone. The chart shows iron ore has declined 3.6% from late May highs when prices traded in the upper $99 range.
Monday's movement confirms the technical pattern that developed last week. The price now trades below its moving averages, with the next potential support area around $94.75 based on chart analysis.
The Relative Strength Index shows momentum has shifted while the MACD indicator reflects the recent price movement. Chinese demand factors continue to influence market sentiment despite steel production data showing a 1.1% year-over-year increase in the first quarter.
Daily steel output reached 2.8 million tonnes in early May, though construction sector activity remains modest. Chinese steel mills have adjusted inventory levels to 28 days of consumption from 35 days in early March.
Supply conditions remain steady with Australian Pilbara shipments maintaining their 16.5 million tons weekly output. Brazilian exports continue without notable disruptions while Chinese port inventories measure 138 million metric tons.
This inventory level sits above the 135 million ton mark that typically influences buying patterns. The technical movement carries implications for steel markets globally.
Chart analysis suggests potential targets near $94.50, representing a key Fibonacci retracement level from recent highs. Volume patterns during the decline show consistent institutional activity rather than short-term speculation.
Economic factors add to the market environment as growth concerns persist globally. The stronger US dollar affects pricing for international buyers while economic uncertainty influences industrial demand forecasts.
Chinese real estate investment decreased 10.3%, reducing steel consumption from the world's largest iron ore consumer. Market participants now monitor whether prices can stabilize above the $95 level.
A move below current levels could lead to further testing of support zones near $92.50. Trading volumes remain active as systematic trading programs respond to the technical developments.
The move below $96 represents a shift in market structure after weeks of trading between $99-100. Professional traders who anticipated this technical development now focus on lower levels while others wait for potential stabilization that may provide trading opportunities from oversold conditions.
