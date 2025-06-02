403
Russia, Ukraine conclude biggest ever POW exchange
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine have finalized their largest-ever prisoner swap, a deal reached during direct peace talks in Türkiye earlier this month, the Russian Defense Ministry announced. On Sunday, 303 Russian soldiers were returned from Ukrainian-controlled territory, with 303 Ukrainian POWs handed over in return.
The ministry confirmed that all Russian military personnel and civilians will be transported to Russia for medical treatment and rehabilitation at Defense Ministry facilities.
This exchange completed the agreement made on May 16 in Istanbul, where both sides committed to swapping 1,000 prisoners each between May 23 and May 25. The returned Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, receiving medical and psychological support.
The prisoner swap followed the first direct peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in three years, held last week in Istanbul. Although no major breakthroughs occurred, both parties agreed to maintain communication and share preliminary ceasefire proposals. The swap began Friday with 120 Russian civilians and 270 military members released, matched by an equal number of Ukrainians, followed by another 307 exchanged on Saturday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that draft ceasefire proposals would be exchanged once the prisoner swap concludes.
