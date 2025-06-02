403
UK arms up against Russia possible war
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is preparing to inject billions of pounds into strengthening its military-industrial capabilities in anticipation of a potential direct war with Russia, announced Defense Secretary John Healey. This move comes in advance of the government's upcoming Strategic Defense Review, which is expected to identify Russia and China as significant threats to UK security.
The review reportedly outlines plans to invest approximately £1.5 billion (USD2 billion dollars) to establish six new factories dedicated to munitions production. Over the next five years, the government aims to allocate around USD7.77 billion dollars toward manufacturing long-range armaments, including the Storm Shadow missile system. Healey emphasized the missile’s significance by stating, “this is a message to Moscow as well. This is Britain standing firm – not only strengthening our Armed Forces, but also reinforcing our industrial base. It’s part of our readiness to fight, if required.” The missile, created through a partnership with France, has been utilized by Ukraine in strikes within Russian territory, according to Russian sources.
The ongoing Western assistance to Ukraine has revealed critical vulnerabilities in arms manufacturing, with military officials warning that existing weapons reserves are alarmingly depleted. The UK, as one of Ukraine’s most prominent European supporters, has supplied Kiev with approximately €15.16 billion (USD17.2 billion dollars) in aid, predominantly military in nature.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have publicly supported the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine, proposing the establishment of a peacekeeping force should a comprehensive ceasefire be achieved. However, Russia has issued stern warnings that any NATO soldiers stationed in Ukraine—even under peacekeeping status—would be considered legitimate military targets. Moscow also cautions that foreign intervention is likely to intensify the conflict and ultimately fail to halt Russia’s strategic goals.
