Zelensky Says All Operatives Involved In Brazen Mission On Russian Soil Safely Extracted
President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.
The Head of State heard a report from the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, on the outcome of the unique raid deep in Russia's rair.
"An absolutely brilliant result. A result achieved solely by Ukraine. One year, six months, and nine days from the start of planning to effective execution. Our most long-range operation. Our people involved in preparing the operation were withdrawn from Russian territory in time," Zelensky noted.Read also: Ukraine hits 34% of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers in just one day
He thanked General Maliuk for the successful mission and instructed the SBU to update Ukrainians on any details and results of the mission that can be made public.
“Of course, not everything can be revealed at this moment, but these are Ukrainian actions that will undoubtedly be in history books. Ukraine is defending itself, and rightly so – we are doing everything to make Russia feel the need to end this war. Russia started this war, Russia must end it,” the President noted.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 1, the SBU ran a unique special operation,“Spiderweb”, simultaneously attacking four Russian airfields -“Belaya”,“Diagilevo”,“Olenya” and“Ivanovo”.
As a result of the special raid, more than 40 enemy aircraft were hit, including such models as A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22 M3.
The operation was being prepared for more than 18 months. President Volodymyr Zelensky personally supervised its progress, and implemented by the chief of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk and his team.
Photo: President's Office
