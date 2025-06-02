National Guard Soldiers Destroy Three Russian Electronic Warfare Systems In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Drone operators from the 14th Operational Brigade named after Ivan Bohun of the National Guard of Ukraine, known as "Chervona Kalyna," have destroyed three Russian electronic warfare systems in the Pokrovsk sector.

National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko reported this on Telegram and posted a video of the combat work, according to Ukrinform.

On May 31, National Guard forces destroyed six vehicles, one armored vehicle, two ammunition depots, and three Russian EW systems.

Earlier, in the Kharkiv region, National Guard fighters also destroyed motorcycles abandoned by Russian invaders after hearing the sound of FPV drones.