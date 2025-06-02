National Guard Soldiers Destroy Three Russian Electronic Warfare Systems In Pokrovsk Sector
National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko reported this on Telegram and posted a video of the combat work, according to Ukrinform.
On May 31, National Guard forces destroyed six vehicles, one armored vehicle, two ammunition depots, and three Russian EW systems.Read also: Sikorski thanks Ukraine for destroying 4,000 Russian tanks since start of invasion
Earlier, in the Kharkiv region, National Guard fighters also destroyed motorcycles abandoned by Russian invaders after hearing the sound of FPV drones.
