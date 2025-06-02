Russian Military Fired 64 Times At Kharkiv In May

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In May, 64 attacks on Kharkiv were recorded, and Shahed and Molniia drones remain the main striking tool of the Russian military.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"During the month, our Situation Center recorded 64 attacks on the city. Kamikaze drones of the Shahed and Molniia types remain the main enemy's striking tool," Terekhov said.

He noted that May was somewhat calmer for Kharkiv in terms of the number of attacks.

"As a result of shelling, 67 people were injured, including two children. It is a great happiness that no one was killed," the mayor added.

It is noted that in May, Russians targeted civilian objects: private enterprises, transport infrastructure, and residential areas.

As the agency reported, yesterday, due to a drone attack in Kharkiv, fires broke out in two districts of the city, and one person was injured.

