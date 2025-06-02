Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Military Fired 64 Times At Kharkiv In May

Russian Military Fired 64 Times At Kharkiv In May


2025-06-02 04:51:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In May, 64 attacks on Kharkiv were recorded, and Shahed and Molniia drones remain the main striking tool of the Russian military.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"During the month, our Situation Center recorded 64 attacks on the city. Kamikaze drones of the Shahed and Molniia types remain the main enemy's striking tool," Terekhov said.

He noted that May was somewhat calmer for Kharkiv in terms of the number of attacks.

"As a result of shelling, 67 people were injured, including two children. It is a great happiness that no one was killed," the mayor added.

Read also: Russian guided bomb strikes injure three in Kharkiv region

It is noted that in May, Russians targeted civilian objects: private enterprises, transport infrastructure, and residential areas.

As the agency reported, yesterday, due to a drone attack in Kharkiv, fires broke out in two districts of the city, and one person was injured.

Photo: SES

MENAFN02062025000193011044ID1109624140

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search