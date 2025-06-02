Stefanchuk Bought Fifty Books At Book Arsenal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk visited the International Book Arsenal Festival and emphasized that this is a space that is of particular importance during the war.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated on Stefanchuk's Facebook page.

"I visited the Book Arsenal with my family - a space that gains special importance in times of full-scale war: alive, filled with meanings, able to unite. Culture helps to preserve identity, strengthens internal resilience and opens the way to dialogue," Stefanchuk said.

He noted that this is not just a book festival, but a large-scale intellectual event where literature, visual art, music, and theater intersect.

“Here, people comprehend the experience of the present, form values, and are not afraid to talk about the difficult - honestly and deeply,” Stefanchuk said.

"The Book Arsenal has long been a tradition for my family, as well as for everyone who creates and supports the Ukrainian word. It always means meetings with publishers, authors, and artists who inspire, support, and help maintain our common resilience," Stefanchuk emphasized.

He noted that "this year, there was even more depth because our military were there. Those who not only defend the country, but also write books, forming a new frontline literature."

According to Stefanchuk, his family also sent several books to the front, and his home library was replenished with more than fifty new books.

"Despite the air of anxiety at the beginning of the day, the main thing happened - a sincere, lively dialog, a large number of visitors and a strong sense of unity," Stefanchuk said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the XIII International Book Arsenal Festival began in Kyiv on May 29.

On June 1, visitors will see a presentation of Victoria Amelina's documentary book Looking at Women Who Look at War.

