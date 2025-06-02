Stefanchuk Bought Fifty Books At Book Arsenal
According to Ukrinform, this is stated on Stefanchuk's Facebook page.
"I visited the Book Arsenal with my family - a space that gains special importance in times of full-scale war: alive, filled with meanings, able to unite. Culture helps to preserve identity, strengthens internal resilience and opens the way to dialogue," Stefanchuk said.
He noted that this is not just a book festival, but a large-scale intellectual event where literature, visual art, music, and theater intersect.
“Here, people comprehend the experience of the present, form values, and are not afraid to talk about the difficult - honestly and deeply,” Stefanchuk said.
"The Book Arsenal has long been a tradition for my family, as well as for everyone who creates and supports the Ukrainian word. It always means meetings with publishers, authors, and artists who inspire, support, and help maintain our common resilience," Stefanchuk emphasized.
He noted that "this year, there was even more depth because our military were there. Those who not only defend the country, but also write books, forming a new frontline literature."Read also: Attempt to smuggle weapons and gas into Book Arsenal festival
According to Stefanchuk, his family also sent several books to the front, and his home library was replenished with more than fifty new books.
"Despite the air of anxiety at the beginning of the day, the main thing happened - a sincere, lively dialog, a large number of visitors and a strong sense of unity," Stefanchuk said.
As reported by Ukrinform, the XIII International Book Arsenal Festival began in Kyiv on May 29.
On June 1, visitors will see a presentation of Victoria Amelina's documentary book Looking at Women Who Look at War.
Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk/Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment