Zelensky Forms Delegation For Peace Talks With Russia In Istanbul

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has formed a Ukrainian delegation to participate in negotiations with international partners and representatives of the Russian Federation aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.

The decree to that effect, No. 359/2025 dated June 1, has been published on the president's official website.

"To form a Ukrainian delegation for participation in the negotiation process with Ukraine's international partners, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation, on achieving a just and lasting peace (June 2, 2025, Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye)," the decree states.

Ukraine's Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, has been appointed head of the delegation.

Zelensky: No clear info on Russia's intentions ahead of planned talks in Istanbul

The decree authorizes the head of the delegation, with the president's approval, to modify its composition and to engage, in accordance with procedure, employees from state institutions, enterprises, organizations (with consent from their leadership), as well as scientific advisors and experts (with their consent), to support the delegation's work.

The decree also approves the delegation's directives for participating in the negotiation process on achieving a just and lasting peace - these directives are classified.

Additionally, the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to provide funding for expenses related to the delegation's participation in the peace negotiations.

A meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegations is scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul. The talks are set to begin at 13:00 at the Ciragan Palace.