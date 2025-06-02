Russian Drone Strike In Kherson Region Injures Two Children
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported the incident on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Two children were injured in a Russian drone attack in Komyshany. At approximately 17:10, the enemy dropped explosives from a UAV onto a car carrying two boys, aged 11 and 16," Prokudin said.
According to him, the children sustained blast and head injuries, as well as concussions.Read also: Enemy drops explosives from drone in Kherson, man wounded
"The younger boy suffered chest injuries. The older one sustained wounds to his leg and arm," the regional governor added.
Both children were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment