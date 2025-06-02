Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Strike In Kherson Region Injures Two Children

Russian Drone Strike In Kherson Region Injures Two Children


2025-06-02 04:51:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Komyshany, Kherson region, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone onto a vehicle carrying two children, injuring boys aged 11 and 16.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported the incident on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Two children were injured in a Russian drone attack in Komyshany. At approximately 17:10, the enemy dropped explosives from a UAV onto a car carrying two boys, aged 11 and 16," Prokudin said.

According to him, the children sustained blast and head injuries, as well as concussions.

Read also: Enemy drops explosives from drone in Kherson, man wounded

"The younger boy suffered chest injuries. The older one sustained wounds to his leg and arm," the regional governor added.

Both children were transported to the hospital for treatment.

MENAFN02062025000193011044ID1109624134

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search