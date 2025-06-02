Russian Drone Strike In Kherson Region Injures Two Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the village of Komyshany, Kherson region, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone onto a vehicle carrying two children, injuring boys aged 11 and 16.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported the incident on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Two children were injured in a Russian drone attack in Komyshany. At approximately 17:10, the enemy dropped explosives from a UAV onto a car carrying two boys, aged 11 and 16," Prokudin said.

According to him, the children sustained blast and head injuries, as well as concussions.

"The younger boy suffered chest injuries. The older one sustained wounds to his leg and arm," the regional governor added.

Both children were transported to the hospital for treatment.