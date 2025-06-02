Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Attempted Assault Using Motorcycles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers from Ukraine's 10th Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" have repelled a Russian attempt to break through defensive lines using motorcycles, destroying the vehicles and inflicting losses on enemy personnel.

According to Ukrinform, the brigade announced this on Facebook and released corresponding video footage.

"Recently, the enemy has been actively attempting to breach our positions. In the latest case, eight enemy motorcycles advanced toward the brigade's defensive line. But this breakthrough remained just an attempt," the statement reads.

The brigade noted that Ukrainian defenders immediately opened fire using all available weapons.

Russia employing small assault groups in Sumy region – border guards

"The strike was accurate and decisive - the enemy suffered losses and was forced to retreat," the post added.