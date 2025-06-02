Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Attempted Assault Using Motorcycles
According to Ukrinform, the brigade announced this on Facebook and released corresponding video footage.
"Recently, the enemy has been actively attempting to breach our positions. In the latest case, eight enemy motorcycles advanced toward the brigade's defensive line. But this breakthrough remained just an attempt," the statement reads.
The brigade noted that Ukrainian defenders immediately opened fire using all available weapons.Read also: Russia employing small assault groups in Sumy region – border guards
"The strike was accurate and decisive - the enemy suffered losses and was forced to retreat," the post added.
