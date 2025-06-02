Kherson Shows Consequences Of Russian Shelling
The video was posted on Facebook by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"The site of this fire was an ordinary grocery store in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson . It was here that Russian shells 'hit' on Sunday morning," Prokudin wrote.Read also: One killed, eight injured in Kherson region amid Russian attacks
According to him, after the shelling, drones attacked the territory of the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result of the enemy attacks, the store burned to the ground.
In addition, a two-story residential building nearby caught fire.
As Ukrinform reported, today, June 1, in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, three civilians were injured in a drone attack, two more people were injured and one was killed as a result of shelling.
