Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kherson Shows Consequences Of Russian Shelling

Kherson Shows Consequences Of Russian Shelling


2025-06-02 04:51:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Local authorities showed the consequences of Russian shelling of the Dniprovsky district of Kherson: a shop burned down and a residential two-story building caught fire.

The video was posted on Facebook by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The site of this fire was an ordinary grocery store in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson . It was here that Russian shells 'hit' on Sunday morning," Prokudin wrote.

Read also: One killed, eight injured in Kherson region amid Russian attacks

According to him, after the shelling, drones attacked the territory of the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result of the enemy attacks, the store burned to the ground.

In addition, a two-story residential building nearby caught fire.

As Ukrinform reported, today, June 1, in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, three civilians were injured in a drone attack, two more people were injured and one was killed as a result of shelling.

MENAFN02062025000193011044ID1109624128

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search