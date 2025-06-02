403
ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM INTRODUCES EXCLUSIVE BODY TRANSFORMATION RETREAT IN CELEBRATION OF 1,000 YEARS OF THE CANON OF MEDICINE
(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) Qatar, 31 May 2025: Following the success of Hikma & Harmony: The Art of TAIM, a special event that brought to life the beauty and wisdom of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM), Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East’s first full-immersion wellness destination, is introducing an exciting new wellness offer.
Held on 27 May 2025, Hikma & Harmony welcomed guests to Zulal’s serene coastal setting for a full-sensory journey into the world of TAIM. The day featured hands-on workshops, live herbal remedy demonstrations and expert talks by the resort’s specialists, including Dr. Bibi Ayesha Lockhat (TAIM) and Juliana Habchi (Nutrition). Guests also took part in a traditional Sidr leaf ritual, a guided herbal tea ceremony and a TAIM-inspired lunch, offering an immersive glimpse into this holistic system of care that emphasises harmony between body, mind and spirit.
Building on the momentum, Zulal Wellness Resort introduces the Body Transformation Retreat, a results-driven wellness experience tailored for guests seeking effective weight loss and body contouring, supported by Zulal’s signature blend of ancient wisdom and advanced therapies.
Offered as an all-inclusive programme for stays of 7 nights from now until 30 September 2025, the retreat is priced starting at QAR 16,500 per person. It includes luxurious accommodation, all listed treatments and consultations, three wellness meals per night of stay at the resort’s dining outlets, healthy snacks, access to daily group activities, world-class wellness facilities, a daily replenished in-room wellness minibar and laundry services for three pieces of sports attire each day.
The Body Transformation Retreat highlights six wellness modalities, each thoughtfully selected to support comprehensive transformation:
- Holistic Healing: Traditional practices like acupuncture (2 sessions) and colonic hydrotherapy guide detoxification and internal rebalancing, aligning with TAIM's emphasis on internal purification.
- Aesthetic Enhancements: Non-invasive yet highly effective treatments such as BodyTiteFX, LPG Endermologie (3 sessions), and other contouring methods enhance the body’s appearance while stimulating natural regeneration and improving skin tone.
- Holistic and TAIM-Inspired Therapies: Grounded in ancient Arabic traditions, the retreat includes Dry Hijama Cupping and Al-Batin Abdominal Massage - both rooted in the wisdom of TAIM and focused on restoring energy flow and digestive balance.
- Nutrition & Wellness Cuisine: At Zulal, dining is more than a meal - it's an integral part of the wellness journey. Rooted in TAIM principles, the cuisine promotes nourishment, balance, and sustainability. A personalised Nutrition Consultation helps guests align their dietary choices with wellbeing goals and encourage the long-term adoption of healthy, sustainable eating habits.
- Fitness Conditioning: A full-body transformation requires movement. This retreat includes Body Composition analysis, four Personal Training sessions, and three Super Stretch sessions, tailored to boost strength, flexibility, and fat-burning capacity.
- Physiotherapy Support: Three sessions of Infrared Slimming Capsule therapy harness deep-heat technology to support fat metabolism, circulation, and recovery, forming the technological core of the program’s contouring approach.
“This new package is our way of continuing the story of TAIM,” said Ammar Samad, General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort. “It brings together the ancient with the modern, traditional healing methods paired with advanced therapies to help guests feel lighter, stronger and more in tune with themselves.”
As the only wellness resort in the world built entirely around the principles of TAIM, Zulal remains committed to honouring this timeless tradition while helping guests achieve their personal wellness goals.
By combining traditional practices, personalised wellness plans and advanced technologies, Zulal Wellness Resort continues to redefine the contours of premium health retreats in the region, with the Body Transformation Retreat setting a new benchmark for integrative, culturally rooted wellness experiences.
For more information or reservations, please email Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som at ..., call/WhatsApp +974 4477 6555 or visit
