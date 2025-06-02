403
HONOR 400 Series: Real AI Tools You’ll Use (Not Just Talk About)
(MENAFN- mslgroup) The HONOR 400 Series redefines what smartphones can do with its mind-blowingly AI features. Designed to fit seamlessly into your everyday routine, these tools enhance photography, creativity, and productivity in ways you never imagined. From the 200MP AI-powered camera system to the intuitive MagicOS 9.0, the HONOR 400 Series delivers game-changing innovations that make a real difference.
200MP AI Camera: Capturing Moments with Precision and Ease
The HONOR 400 Pro’s 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Camera system transforms smartphone photography, making it effortless to capture life’s moments with stunning clarity. The AI Super Zoom, for instance, lets you magnify distant subjects from to 50x without losing sharpness.
Equally impressive is the AI Portrait Snap as it keeps your subject sharp and in focus, even when there's a lot of movement. Say goodbye to blurry action shots—your kids, your friends, even your dog mid-zoomies will look like cover models.
AI Creative Editor: Transforming Photos with Practical Magic
Beyond capturing great photos, the HONOR 400 Series’ Magic AI Editing suite empowers you to refine and reimagine your images and videos with tools that feel both intuitive and powerful.
The AI Image to Video feature turns static photos into dynamic 5-second videos in about a minute. Yes, it’s real—your still photos can now move. You can transform your favorite pet photos into cute video snippets or animate a loved one’s smile. This tool makes it unbelievably easy to craft engaging content without needing any external software.
For photo cleanup, the AI Eraser, AI Erase Passers-by, and AI Remove Reflection tools are impressive in daily scenarios. AI Erase effortlessly removes unwanted objects—like street signs, or random clutter—from your vacation shots, blending the background so naturally you’d never know something was there..
In crowded settings, such as tourist spots or festivals, AI Erase Passers-by isolates the main subject by removing background strangers with a single tap, ensuring your focus remains on what matters. There's no need to manually select and erase each person as the entire crowds disappear in an instant.
The editing suite is completed by AI Outpainting, AI Upscale, and AI Eyes Open, each addressing common photo challenges with precision. AI Upscale sharpens low-resolution or old photos, ideal for restoring family albums. AI Outpainting extends image boundaries, adding more details to landscapes or cropped shots. AI Eyes Open tackles the frustration of closed eyes in portraits or group photos by referencing similar images in your gallery to produce natural, open-eye results.
AI-Powered MagicOS 9.0: Smarter Interactions for Everyday Tasks
Running on MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15, the HONOR 400 Series comes with AI in its operating system to simplify and enhance daily tasks, from communication to security.
The AI Subtitles feature, a key component of MagicOS 9.0, generates real-time transcriptions of video content, making it invaluable for users.
Security is another powerful area particularly with AI Deepfake Detection. In an age of rising AI-based fraud, this feature provides peace of mind during video calls by analyzing feeds in real-time to identify AI-generated faces. If suspicious activity is detected, it alerts you with a likelihood percentage.
It offers a range of innovative AI features, including AI Magic Portal 2.0 for quick and direct app access, AI Writing Tools to generate content, AI Translation and AI Live Translation for easy conversations and more to streamline daily tasks, whether for work or leisure, offering effortless multitasking and seamless transitions between activities.
AI That Works for You
The HONOR 400 Series’ AI features are more than just technological showcases or bullet points in a press release. They are practical tools and AI Features that make daily life easier, more creative, and more secure, proving that a phone can deliver remarkable value.
Price and availability
Showcasing an elegant design inspired by nature, the HONOR 400 is available for purchase in Midnight Black, Meteor Silver and Desert Gold at a price starting from AED 1399. Upon purchase, users will get free gifts worth AED 498 including Earbuds S7 and Louvre Abu Dhabi Phone Case.
The HONOR 400 Pro is available for purchase in three colorways Midnight Black, Lunar Grey and Tidal Blue at a price of AED 2499. Upon purchase, users will get free gifts worth AED 879 including Earbuds Clip, HONOR CHOICE Watch and HONOR Art Phone Cover.
Consumers can buy from HONOR Online Store, HONOR Experience Store, Sharaf DG, Emax, Jumbo, Lulu, Carrefour, Eros, Etisalat by e&, Du, Virgin Megastore, Amazon, noon, KM Trading, Ecity and other retail stores.
