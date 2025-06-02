403
Escape to Timeless Luxury: Erth Abu Dhabi Launches Exclusive Summer Stays with Beachfront Bliss
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi– Embark on an unforgettable summer escape at Erth Abu Dhabi, where authentic Emirati heritage meets contemporary luxury. From the pristine, Blue Flag-certified beach to curated family-friendly amenities and serene beachfront villas, Erth Abu Dhabi invites guests to enjoy a uniquely enriching stay infused with tradition and elegance.
Rooted in its mission to preserve and celebrate Emirati culture, Erth Abu Dhabi remains a symbol of traditional hospitality—thoughtfully reflected in its service, facilities, and overall guest experience. This summer, guests can take advantage of special seasonal rates available from the 1st of June until the 30th of September, offering an immersive retreat in the heart of the capital.
Bask in the sun on the Blue Flag-certified beach, recognized as one of the UAE’s most pristine and eco-conscious coastal spots. Dive into thrilling watersports such as jet skiing for an adrenaline-fueled day by the sea. Families will love the Al Baraha Kids Club, a lively haven for younger guests to play, explore, and create unforgettable moments. Meanwhile, every stay includes a buffet breakfast at Al Rimal, where local and international flavors are served daily in a vibrant and welcoming setting.
Exclusive summer rates start from just AED 750 for the Al Ubayya Deluxe Room, AED 1,250 for suite categories, and AED 3,100 for the One-Bedroom Beach Villa. All rates include breakfast, taxes, and fees—offering outstanding value for an elevated escape steeped in the spirit of Emirati hospitality.
This summer offer is subject to availability and is not valid in conjunction with other promotions. For reservations and further inquiries, please contact ... or call +971 2 497 5308.
