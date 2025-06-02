403
Oman Sail High performance team headed to Greece for the 2025 49er European Championship
(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) 1st June 2025, Muscat – Oman Sail high performance 49er team will join 56 crews from 25 nations in Thessaloniki, Greece, for the 2025 49er European Championships, organised by the Hellenic Sailing Federation and International 49er and Nacra Class Association. The event, which also features 49erFX and Nacra 17 competition, begins on 3 June and runs through until 8 June, with a practice race on 2 June.
Representing Oman will be Musab Al Hadi and Waleed Al Kindi, with three races scheduled for each day of qualifying culminating in a final series and medal race on the last day of competition.
Hashim Al Rashdi, Oman Sail’s Head Performance Coach, said, “This is a prestigious event where we will line up against some of the most accomplished 49er sailors in the world. The qualification campaign for the Asian Games 2026 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games will begin soon and events like this in the build up are valuable experience to make sure our preparations are on track and our sailors realise the levels they need to reach. We are looking forward to testing ourselves against such a diverse fleet in Greece and progressing throughout the year.”
Musab Al Hadi added, “We are incredibly focused and determined to achieve our ultimate goal of qualifying for the Olympic Games and representing the nation in the sailing competition. Together with Waleed Al Kindi, we have been working on our tactical and technical approach to racing, and we are both looking ahead to improving on the water this season. The 49er European Championship is the first step on what we hope will be a successful journey.”
The team will be coached during the Championship by experienced Polish coach Jacek Nowak. A former Polish national 49er team sailor himself, Nowak has also gained experience on board the Poland team in the Star Sailors League 2023 and on board the victorious Cape31 Team ‘Aspire’. He has been coach of the Finnish national 49er team and guided a variety of crews through European and World Championship campaigns.
Jacek Nowak commented, “The tactical and technical aspect of the championship is vital to the long-term success of Oman’s 49er team. The crew need to be able to anticipate and adapt to changing conditions and situations to score points and secure a place in the final series. We have been working on tactics and how to overcome challenges on the water, stay focused and make the correct choice under pressure. This ability will be important in Greece but also extends beyond a single event to build a winning mentality.”
After the conclusion of the 49er European Championship in Greece, the team will then return to Oman before departing for Germany to take part in Kieler Woche from 21-25 June. The team will also be competing at the 49er World Championship in Italy from 7-13 October and the Asian Sailing Championship in November.
