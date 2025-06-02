Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mercedes-Benz Oman’s Complimentary Vehicle Health Check Delivers Peace of Mind this Summer


(MENAFN- Team X) Muscat, Oman – 1st June 2025 – Mercedes-Benz Oman invites customers to help their vehicle’s star shine again with a complimentary 16-point vehicle health check. Available at Service Centres in Muscat, Salalah, and Sohar, the offer will run from 17th to 19th June and from 24th to 26th June 2025.
This no-cost inspection helps keep your Mercedes-Benz in top condition.
The health check includes inspection of the engine oil level, potential oil leaks, engine air filter, coolant fluid level and coolant system, vehicle undercarriage, brake fluid level and condition, windscreen wipers, front and rear brake pads, A/C temperature and filters, suspension and steering components, and bodywork. It also features a full electronic diagnostic test, topped off with a complimentary car wash, vacuum, and tire shine.

This offer is valid for all models registered before 1st June 2022.
Using StarView by Mercedes-Benz Oman, the entire health check is recorded and shared with customers through a personalized video, delivered via email and SMS, along with a detailed estimate. This ensures total transparency and a seamless service experience.
For more details or to book your complimentary vehicle health check, visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz Service Centre or contact 80077333. Terms and conditions apply.


MENAFN02062025007219015497ID1109624079

