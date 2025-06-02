Dairy Firms In India To See 11-13 Pc Higher Revenue Growth This Fiscal
Profitability, too, will improve 20-30 basis points (bps), aided by better realisations, healthy milk supply keeping procurement prices in check and a favourable shift towards VAP, which fetch higher margins, according to the Crisil Ratings report.
To capitalise on the healthy growth momentum, companies will ramp up capital expenditure (capex) by 10 per cent this fiscal.
A sizeable portion of this capex will be to enhance capacities for VAP, a segment that continues to outpace the traditional liquid milk category.
Despite higher capex, credit profiles will remain stable because of improving cash flows and strong balance sheets.
“The VAP segment is expected to clock a strong 16-18 per cent growth this fiscal, driven by changing consumer tastes, rising nutritional awareness and preference for protein-rich diets,” said Shounak Chakravarty, Director, Crisil Ratings.
Consequently, its share in the product mix will increase to 45 per cent from 40 per cent a couple of years back. In contrast, growth for liquid milk should be stable at 10 per cent. Overall, improved product mix, healthy volumes and rising retail prices will be the key growth drivers,” he mentioned.
What will also support dairies is a favourable monsoon forecast, stable fodder prices and increased adoption of artificial insemination to boost productivity, which will ensure steady availability of raw milk, thereby limiting the increase in procurement prices to a modest 2-3 per cent this fiscal.
Profitability will benefit from improving realisations and a modest increase in procurement prices resulting in a 20-30 bps improvement in operating margin to 5.3 per cent, supporting overall cash generation.
The prospects and healthy demand supply dynamics are already encouraging dairies to ramp up capex.
“Capital expenditure of dairy companies is expected to rise 10 per cent this fiscal to Rs 3,400 crore. The VAP segment will account for more than 60 per cent of the overall capex - a trend seen over the past three fiscals - given its higher growth potential,” said Rucha Narkar, Associate Director, Crisil Ratings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment