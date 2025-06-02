IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer Deserves Full Credit, He Delivered When It Mattered, Says De Villiers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers praised Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer's heroic knock against Mumbai Indians to guide the side to their second IPL final. Iyer's swashbuckling 41-ball 87 not out was studded with eight sixes and five fours in the vital chase of 204 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

With the win, Punjab Kings have set up a summit clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on June 3 as the tournament will get its new winner after 2022, when debutant Gujarat Titans lifted the title under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.

Iyer's knock was full of maturity and calmness as he built a crucial 84-run stand with Nehal Wadhera and kept the momentum going for PBKS despite losing wickets of Josh Inglis and Wadhera during the chase.

"I'm obviously a huge fan. What happened in the game was out of this world, and Shreyas deserves full credit. Under extreme pressure, he delivered when it mattered,” De Villiers said on JioStar.

"That four off Bumrah past the slip cordon - for me, that was the shot of the night. His sixes were clean, no mishits. He stays calm, doesn't get arrogant or overly emotional - just very level-headed. There are many more runs in him," he added.

Former India head coach Sanjay Bangar also heaped praise on Iyer's match-winning knock saying it was a fabulous effort from the right-handed batter.

"There's so much to appreciate about Shreyas Iyer's overall approach. The way he allows the batter at the other end to play their natural game is crucial - and that ability to build partnerships made the real difference. Some of the shots he played, especially against quality yorkers - guiding them past short third and point and even threading one through fine third man - were outstanding, especially with the game in the balance. It was a fabulous effort from Shreyas.

"His experience and temperament were key to navigating a strong Mumbai Indians attack, which he dismantled by picking his moments and targeting the right bowlers," Bangar said.