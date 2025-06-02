Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin inks fresh ‘made in Russia’ taxi regulation

2025-06-02 04:38:17
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a new law aimed at encouraging the production of locally made taxicabs. The law, published on the official legal information portal on Friday, sets conditions for passenger cars to be registered as taxis in Russia.

Under the legislation, vehicles must either accumulate enough localization points—earned by using Russian components, materials, or assembly within the country—or be produced under a special investment contract signed between March 1, 2022, and March 1, 2025.

Currently, the minimum localization score required is 3,200 points, which is planned to increase to 3,700 points by 2028.

These regulations will take effect across most Russian regions starting March 1, 2026, but won’t apply to vehicles already registered as taxis before that date.

The bill, introduced to parliament in 2023 and recently approved, was supported by Andrey Kutepov, head of the Federation Council’s Committee on Economic Policy. He highlighted the vulnerability of Russia’s taxi fleet due to Western sanctions and noted that the law could boost domestic vehicle sales by 40,000 to 50,000 units annually, while generating an additional 10 to 12 billion rubles ($124–150 million) in tax revenue for the government.

