Moscow states Kiev’s drone raids goal is to ruin peace procedure
(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused Ukraine of escalating drone strikes on civilian targets within Russia to disrupt ongoing peace negotiations. Moscow described these attacks as “terrorist acts” carried out by Ukraine’s “party of war” aimed at obstructing the diplomatic process.
Between Tuesday and Friday morning, Russian forces intercepted 776 Ukrainian drones and 12 missiles, while 12 drones reportedly struck their targets. Overnight, an additional 104 UAVs were shot down, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
The ministry condemned the relentless attacks on civilian areas, including Moscow, which in just two days resulted in one death and injuries to 20 people, including four children. Another strike on the city of Lgov in Kursk Region using a US-supplied HIMARS rocket system wounded four civilians, including two children.
Moscow claims these attacks on non-military targets are a deliberate tactic by Ukraine’s hardliners to undermine the peace talks facilitated by the US administration of President Donald Trump, aiming to permanently stall conflict resolution.
In response, Russia stated it will continue to defend itself but vowed that its retaliatory strikes will be strictly limited to military and defense industry targets, unlike Ukraine’s attacks.
Despite the tensions, the Russian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing a peaceful settlement through dialogue. The two countries resumed direct talks in Istanbul earlier this month after a three-year break, agreeing to exchange detailed ceasefire proposals and carry out a historic prisoner swap involving 1,000 individuals from each side.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Moscow is nearing completion of a peace memorandum outlining the key principles and timeline for a settlement, which it plans to present after the prisoner exchange concludes. The date for the next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine has yet to be set.
