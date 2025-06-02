403
FBI Labels Incident in Colorado as Terrorism
(MENAFN) A violent incident occurred on Sunday in the U.S. state of Colorado during a public demonstration intended to spotlight the issue of hostages in Gaza.
According to local authorities, a man ignited chaos by setting people on fire, resulting in injuries to at least eight individuals.
The Boulder Police Department confirmed, "After receiving updated information, law enforcement officials have now identified eight victims: Four women and four men aged 52 to 88 were taken to Denver metro hospitals.”
This statement clarified the extent of the harm caused to participants at the peaceful weekly event.
FBI special agent Mark Michalek provided further detail, stating, “This attack happened at a regularly scheduled, weekly peaceful event. Witnesses are reporting that the subject used a makeshift flamethrower and threw an incendiary device into the crowd. The suspect was heard to yell ‘Free Palestine’ during the attack.”
The perpetrator was named as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman.
Michalek emphasized that authorities are treating this as a deliberate and violent assault. “It is clear that this is a targeted act of violence, and the FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism,” he said. At this stage, investigators have found no indication that Soliman is linked to a broader organization.
According to a report from a journalist, citing three Department of Homeland Security sources, Soliman is an Egyptian citizen residing in the U.S. unlawfully after overstaying his visa.
He is reported to have arrived during Biden’s tenure.
Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn addressed public concerns, stating, “At this point, we do not believe that there is an additional suspect at large.”
He also revealed that among the eight victims, one individual sustained injuries that were described as “very serious.”
District Attorney Michael Dougherty pledged accountability in the aftermath, asserting, “That is my promise — to hold the attacker fully accountable.”
