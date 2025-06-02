403
Russian army hits drone-making plant in Kiev
(MENAFN) Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that its military successfully targeted a defense manufacturing facility in Kiev responsible for producing drones and missiles. The strike, carried out using precision ground-launched weapons and drones, was part of a coordinated assault on Ukrainian military infrastructure.
According to the statement, the operation also hit a radar surveillance center and a US-supplied Patriot air defense system. The ministry stated that all intended targets were successfully destroyed.
The attack follows a wave of Russian drone and missile strikes reported in Kiev overnight. Eyewitnesses described a series of explosions, and images circulating on social media captured a massive blast in the city. Reports suggest the Antonov aircraft plant in western Kiev was among the targets.
This latest strike comes amid an escalation in Ukrainian drone activity against Russian territory. Between Tuesday and Friday, Russia intercepted 788 drones and 12 missiles, with an additional 104 drones shot down overnight.
The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Ukrainian attacks this week left one person dead and at least 20 injured, including four children. Further casualties were reported in Kursk Region, where a US-made HIMARS rocket system wounded four civilians, including two children, in the city of Lgov.
Russia emphasized that its retaliatory strikes would continue to focus exclusively on military and defense industry targets, in contrast to what it described as Ukrainian attacks on civilian areas.
