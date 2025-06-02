Eid Al Adha In UAE: Gold Retailers See Rise In Sales As Customers Buy Pieces Under Dh5,000

With Eid Al Adha approaching, jewellery retailers across the UAE are reporting a notable uptick in mid-range gifting sales, driven by a mix of cultural sentiment, stable gold prices , and evolving consumer preferences.

E-commerce platforms and physical jewellery outlets alike anticipate a minimum 20 per cent surge in sales , buoyed by early shopper interest and attractive promotional campaigns.

According to industry analysts, gold prices are expected to remain around Dh400 per gram in the medium to long term, reinforcing gold's status as both a cultural and economic asset.

As of June 1 (while writing the story at 5.30pm), 24K gold in the UAE is trading at approximately Dh 388.96 per gram, reflecting sustained global demand and geopolitical market dynamics.

Customers seek stylish jewellery under Dh5,000

Retailers highlighted consumers are gravitating towards stylish, lightweight gold jewellery , particularly in the Dh1,000 to Dh5,000 range - ideal for festive gifting.

John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group, said,“We are seeing strong indicators of increased customer interest for the upcoming Eid Al-Adha . We've seen a distinct rise in demand for lightweight, stylish gold jewellery - pieces that strike the right balance between daily elegance and festive flair. Chains, bangles, pendants, and earrings in the mid-range segment are performing particularly well. At the same time, gifting-friendly options, especially in the Dh1,000 to Dh5,000 range, are attracting significant attention, particularly from families shopping for loved ones.”

He added,“We believe festivals like Eid hold deep emotional and cultural significance, and this includes gold jewellery - hence, it continues to be an integral part of the celebration. Compared to previous years, we're anticipating a higher footfall, especially as consumer sentiment remains positive.”

To capitalise on this festive momentum, many jewellers are offering significant discounts on making charges across gold, diamond, polki, and precious jewellery collections. Digital sales are also poised to hit new highs.

“We are anticipating a significant rise of 20 per cent in online orders during Eid Al-Adha this year. Over the past few festive seasons, we've noticed a consistent trend of increased consumer engagement, and this year, the interest has picked up even earlier. With gifting being an integral part of Eid traditions, many customers are looking to mark the occasion with meaningful, personalised jewellery,” said Amreen Iqbal, Founder of Piece of You.

In the niche segment of customised jewellery, consumer interest is also peaking.

“Customised and personalised jewellery continues to be our best-seller, especially dainty name necklaces, birthstone rings, and engraved bracelets. Customers are seeking pieces that carry emotional value, making our curated Eid range particularly popular. In terms of pricing, we're seeing strong interest in the mid-range category - Dh2,000 to Dh5,000 - as customers look for thoughtful gifts that balance quality and affordability,” added Iqbal.

Pieces adorned with gemstones in demand

Anil Dhanak, MD, Kanz Jewels, also pointed out a noticeable shift in customer preferences this festive season, with many opting for eye-catching jewellery that blends tradition with contemporary elegance.

He said,“This Eid, we have noticed a strong interest in statement pieces, particularly those adorned with colourful gemstones and intricate designs. Our customers are gravitating towards mid-range to high-end items, including bold necklaces, elegant bracelets, and beautifully detailed rings. Additionally, traditional designs that reflect cultural heritage, such as gold and diamond sets, are also very popular.”

“We are optimistic about seeing a significant increase in both footfall and online orders during the Eid Al-Adha period this year. Given the festive atmosphere and the importance of gifting during Eid, our customers are eager to find the perfect pieces to celebrate with family and friends. We are also offering festive promotions that give our customers an opportunity to enjoy great savings on their purchases,” added Dhanak.

“The demand during Eid Al Adha season is largely focused on festive wear, with customers showing strong interest in elegant gold and diamond jewellery that complements traditional celebrations. With the upcoming summer holidays and the associated travel plans amongst expats, we are also seeing a rising demand for lightweight jewellery - particularly pieces that are ideal for gifting or everyday wear,” said Shamlal Ahamed, managing director of International Operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds.