403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine announces great Russian attack on Kiev
(MENAFN) Ukrainian officials have reported a major overnight assault on Kiev, claiming that Russian forces launched a series of missile and drone strikes on the capital. The Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the alleged attack.
Explosions were first heard in Kiev around 10 p.m. Friday, followed by more blasts at 1 a.m. and throughout the early morning hours. Ukraine’s Air Force issued multiple alerts throughout the night warning of incoming drones and ballistic missiles.
Authorities in Kiev stated that air defenses were activated to intercept numerous incoming targets, and confirmed that eight people sustained injuries due to falling debris. No deaths were reported.
Although Russia has not issued a formal statement, it routinely targets Ukrainian military infrastructure and denies intentionally striking civilian sites.
Meanwhile, the Russian military has accused Ukraine of intensifying its own aerial assaults. Between the evenings of May 20 and May 23, Russian forces claim to have intercepted 1,177 Ukrainian long-range drones. Initial waves reportedly targeted border areas such as Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk, while air defenses were activated in several inland regions including Orel, Kaluga, and Ryazan.
Even Moscow and surrounding areas, far from the front lines, experienced nights of drone attacks, forcing repeated airport closures and causing flight disruptions. Similar incidents occurred earlier in May, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.
In response to Ukraine’s drone and missile attacks, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin warned that Russia would deliver a "strong and appropriate" retaliation.
The overnight strike came as Russia and Ukraine began the first phase of a significant prisoner swap on Friday. Once the exchange is concluded, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would be ready to present a peace proposal, building on agreements reached during last week’s negotiations in Istanbul.
Explosions were first heard in Kiev around 10 p.m. Friday, followed by more blasts at 1 a.m. and throughout the early morning hours. Ukraine’s Air Force issued multiple alerts throughout the night warning of incoming drones and ballistic missiles.
Authorities in Kiev stated that air defenses were activated to intercept numerous incoming targets, and confirmed that eight people sustained injuries due to falling debris. No deaths were reported.
Although Russia has not issued a formal statement, it routinely targets Ukrainian military infrastructure and denies intentionally striking civilian sites.
Meanwhile, the Russian military has accused Ukraine of intensifying its own aerial assaults. Between the evenings of May 20 and May 23, Russian forces claim to have intercepted 1,177 Ukrainian long-range drones. Initial waves reportedly targeted border areas such as Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk, while air defenses were activated in several inland regions including Orel, Kaluga, and Ryazan.
Even Moscow and surrounding areas, far from the front lines, experienced nights of drone attacks, forcing repeated airport closures and causing flight disruptions. Similar incidents occurred earlier in May, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.
In response to Ukraine’s drone and missile attacks, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin warned that Russia would deliver a "strong and appropriate" retaliation.
The overnight strike came as Russia and Ukraine began the first phase of a significant prisoner swap on Friday. Once the exchange is concluded, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would be ready to present a peace proposal, building on agreements reached during last week’s negotiations in Istanbul.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment