UAE Citizens In Japan Can Extend Visa-Free Stay To 90 Days From July 1

UAE nationals holding ordinary passports in Japan can now avail a 90-day stay period without a visa , instead of the previous 30 days. This decision will be implemented starting July 1, 2025, the UAE Embassy in Tokyo announced.

To avail the visa waiver measure , the eligibility criteria is as follows:



UAE nationals must hold valid ordinary passports which are ICAO compliant IC Passports The purpose of visit must be short-term stay (for sightseeing, business, or visit to relatives/friends)

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Since November 2022, UAE nationals have not been required to apply for visas to visit Japan, and could avail visa-free entry.

In 2024, the UAE also introduced a visa waiver measure for Japanese nationals in possession of valid passports for a short-term stay not exceeding 90 days.