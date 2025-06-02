UAE Citizens In Japan Can Extend Visa-Free Stay To 90 Days From July 1
UAE nationals holding ordinary passports in Japan can now avail a 90-day stay period without a visa , instead of the previous 30 days. This decision will be implemented starting July 1, 2025, the UAE Embassy in Tokyo announced.
To avail the visa waiver measure , the eligibility criteria is as follows:
- UAE nationals must hold valid ordinary passports which are ICAO compliant IC Passports
The purpose of visit must be short-term stay (for sightseeing, business, or visit to relatives/friends)
Since November 2022, UAE nationals have not been required to apply for visas to visit Japan, and could avail visa-free entry.
In 2024, the UAE also introduced a visa waiver measure for Japanese nationals in possession of valid passports for a short-term stay not exceeding 90 days.
