Shahid Afridi Breaks Silence Over Dubai Event Row, Calls Outrage 'Uncalled For'

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has spoken out for the first time since a recent event in Dubai triggered backlash in India. He said he was surprised by the outrage and reiterated his long-held belief that sports should rise above politics .

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, the flamboyant all-rounder , nicknamed Boom Boom for his explosive batting, dismissed the criticism as "uncalled for".

“Let's not politicise things,” Afridi said.“It wasn't even a planned appearance.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The controversy erupted after Afridi and his former teammate Umar Gul were seen receiving a warm welcome by Keralites at an inter-collegiate dance event held at the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) building on May 25.

The event, reportedly hosted by the alumni association of India's Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUBAA), coincided with Afridi's visit to PAD to celebrate a Guinness World Record for the most contributions to a handprint painting.

Afridi, who also runs a fitness centre at the PAD facility, said some Indians spotted him and Umar Gul at the venue and invited them in.“They were just excited to see us. We were happy to meet them and share a few light moments. That's all it was,” he said.

Footage from the event showing Afridi being cheered by a largely Indian crowd quickly spread on social media, fuelling criticism from certain groups in India amid ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Afridi, however, urged calm.

“This kind of reaction is uncalled for. I've always supported sports diplomacy,” he said.“Cricket has the power to bring people and countries closer. That's something I've believed in throughout my career.”

He recalled with fondness his cricket tours to India, calling them some of the most memorable experiences of his life.“To be honest, the respect I received in India as a cricketer and as a captain of Pakistan was overwhelming. I've said it before and I'll say it again: the love I got there, I didn't get anywhere else, not even in Pakistan,” Afridi said.

Afridi stressed the importance of dialogue and people-to-people connections in resolving issues between India and Pakistan.“If our politicians won't talk and we don't play each other, how will we ever solve anything?” he asked.

Afridi said he often interacts with members of the Asian community and enjoys those conversations.“I meet so many Indians wherever I go. We chat, we joke, we share cricket memories. There's mutual respect. It's always a pleasure.”