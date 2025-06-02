Eid Al Adha: Some UAE Hotels Hit 100% Occupancy Amid Schengen, US Visa Delays

Hotels across the UAE are experiencing a surge in bookings ahead of the Eid Al Adha holidays, with many properties reporting full or near-full occupancy. This uptick is largely driven by residents opting for staycations due to ongoing difficulties securing US and Schengen visa appointments, as well as an influx of regional visitors.

Several hotels have already reached full capacity for the four-day Eid break, while others expect to hit 100 per cent occupancy in the coming days as last-minute bookings increase.

UAE residents will enjoy a four-day Eid Al Adha holiday from Thursday to Sunday this week. As previously reported by Khaleej Times, visa appointments for travel to Schengen countries remain unavailable until mid-August due to overwhelming demand during the summer season.

Tarek Labib, head of Commercial for IMEA at IHG Hotels & Resorts, noted that hotel occupancy rates are expected to peak over the Eid weekend, with strong performance extending into the surrounding days, especially in the Northern Emirates.

“This demand is being driven by residents and families from the GCC, as short-haul trips are becoming more attractive ahead of the summer school break. Looking ahead, UAE hotels are witnessing a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in bookings, buoyed by robust domestic travel and double-digit growth from key international markets, including the UK and neighboring Gulf countries,” said Labib. He added that occupancy during Eid remains consistent with last year's 80 per cent, at IHG Hotels and Resorts.

Staycations surge amid visa hurdles

Iftikhar Hamdani, area general manager of Bahi Ajman Palace and Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, confirmed full occupancy at his properties during Eid, reflecting strong demand.

“Compared to last year, we're seeing significantly higher occupancy. Many guests are booking longer stays, largely driven by expatriates unable to travel abroad due to delays in obtaining Schengen and US visas,” he said.

Sherif Madkour, general manager of Media Rotana, expects a“remarkable performance this Eid,” with occupancy projected to exceed 95 per cent.

“There's a clear increase in both bookings and average daily rates compared to last year,” he noted.“This is supported by attractive seasonal offers, family packages, and enhanced leisure facilities. A growing number of residents are choosing local getaways due to continued visa processing issues.”

Abdulla Al Abdulla, CEO and general manager of Central Hotels & Resorts, said properties under the group - including Palm Hotels and First Central - are performing strongly, with about 70 per cent of rooms already booked.

“We typically see a surge in bookings during the last three days before Eid, and we expect that trend to continue,” he said.“The staycation market is showing modest year-on-year improvement.”

GCC visitors drive tourism boost

Mamdouh Ali, General Manager of Rose Rayhaan by Rotana, anticipates an“exceptional tourist season” during Eid, with a projected 20 per cent increase in visitors from the Gulf region and a 10 per cent rise in domestic tourism.

“This growth is largely due to our special promotions and events coordinated by the Dubai government in collaboration with the Department of Economic Development,” he added.

At Leva Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, occupancy is expected to reach around 90 per cent during the Eid weekend.

“Much of the demand materialises close to the holiday dates, and we're seeing a similar last-minute booking trend this year,” said Thomas Kurian, hotel manager at Leva Hotel.

“Our guests are primarily from the GCC, with many families seeking cost-effective holiday packages and extended weekend stays. Northern Emirates resorts continue to be preferred over city hotels, a pattern that we expect to continue through Eid Al Adha 2025.”

Elif Yazoglu, general manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Jumeirah Beach, also reports exceptionally strong demand.

“We're expecting full occupancy throughout the Eid period, with reservations building steadily in advance,” she said.“Compared to last year, we've seen a substantial increase in both pace and volume of bookings. Many residents are locking in their plans early, and with school holidays approaching, families appear to be delaying overseas travel, contributing to the current spike.”