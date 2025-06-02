Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Begins In Hyderabad Check Out The Finalists

India is currently hosting the grand finale of the 72nd Miss World pageant in Hyderabad. The spotlight is on the city as contestants and guests began arriving at 5pm IST (3.30pm UAE time) on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The main event, which started at 6.30pm IST (5pm UAE time), is taking place at the Hitex Exhibition Centre, a venue packed with thousands of excited attendees. The crowd is seated in color-coded sections based on their passes, adding to the organised buzz of the evening.

The grand finale marks the culmination of a month-long celebration of beauty, talent, and purpose, with the world watching eagerly as the next Miss World is set to be crowned.

The event is being hosted by Stephanie del Valle, Miss World 2016, and Indian television presenter Sachiin Kumbhar. Together, they opened the ceremony by reflecting on the contestants' journeys and the challenges they've faced over the past month, leading up to this highly anticipated night.

The contestants took the stage in groups, starting with representatives from the Americas and the Caribbean, followed by Africa, Europe, and then Asia and Oceania. When India's Miss World candidate Nandini Gupta made her appearance, the audience erupted in cheers, showing immense support for their home country's contestant.

Top 4

The top four contestants of the Miss World 2025 pageant are:



Ethiopia – Hasset Dereje Admassu

Martinique – Aurélie Joachim

Poland – Maja Klajda Thailand – Suchata Chuangsri

Meanwhile, these were the contestants who made it to top eight:



Brazil – Jéssica Pedroso

Namibia – Selma Kamanya

Philippines – Krishnah Gravidez Ukraine – Maria Melnychenko

What it means to be beautiful

Amid the excitement, Miss World shared a heartfelt tribute to the contestants, acknowledging the incredible journey these 108 women from all over the world have experienced.

"Tonight, one will be crowned Miss World. But every single delegate leaves Telangana as a winner in her own right," the organisation wrote.

"To every Miss World contestant: thank you for your courage, your strength, and your purpose. You have shown the world what it truly means to be beautiful," it added.

Watch the video here as shared by Miss World: