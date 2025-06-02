Hamas Response To Ceasefire Offer 'Totally Unacceptable', Says US Envoy
The US envoy to the Middle East on Saturday criticised Hamas over its response to a US-proposed ceasefire deal , with the militant group saying it would free 10 living hostages from Gaza.
"It is totally unacceptable and only takes us backward," Steve Witkoff wrote on X. "Hamas should accept the framework proposal we put forward as the basis for proximity talks, which we can begin immediately this coming week.
"That is the only way we can close a 60-day ceasefire deal in the coming days in which half of the living hostages and half of those who are deceased will come home to their families and in which we can have at the proximity talks substantive negotiations in good-faith to try to reach a permanent ceasefire," he added.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment