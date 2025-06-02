Hamas Response To Ceasefire Offer 'Totally Unacceptable', Says US Envoy

The US envoy to the Middle East on Saturday criticised Hamas over its response to a US-proposed ceasefire deal , with the militant group saying it would free 10 living hostages from Gaza.

"It is totally unacceptable and only takes us backward," Steve Witkoff wrote on X. "Hamas should accept the framework proposal we put forward as the basis for proximity talks, which we can begin immediately this coming week.

"That is the only way we can close a 60-day ceasefire deal in the coming days in which half of the living hostages and half of those who are deceased will come home to their families and in which we can have at the proximity talks substantive negotiations in good-faith to try to reach a permanent ceasefire," he added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.