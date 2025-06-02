Diljit Dosanjh Releases Poster Of Punjabi Comedy 'Sardaarji 3'

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on June 1 shared an official motion poster of his film Sardaarji 3.

In the poster, he could be seen striking a cool pose, surrounded by several veiled women.

Taking to Instagram, Dosanjh also said the film will release on June 27.

#SardaarJi3 releases worldwide on 27th June! Ready for the wildest ride of the year?" he captioned the post.

Neeru Bajwa is also a part of the film. She shared that Sardaar Ji is back with "triple the madness".

The first part of Sardaar Ji, directed by Rohit Jugraj, also starred Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa and had a record opening in Punjabi cinema. The second part, Sardaar Ji 2, was also directed by Jugraj.

The second instalment of the Punjabi fantasy horror-comedy Sardaarji came out eight years ago, in 2016, while the first film was released in 2015.

Amar Hundal has directed the third part.