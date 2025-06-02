When Korean Pop Meets Bhangra: Diljit Dosanjh, 'GOT-7' Star Jackson Wang To Release New Single 'BUCK'

Punjabi hitmaker Diljit Dosanjh and Korean pop idol Jackson Wang are set to release a single as the immensely popular singers ramp up their collaborations outside their key markets.

Speculation rose around the pan-Asian collaboration when Hong Kong-based Wang, who's part of the K-pop boy band GOT-7, wrote:“Run it, Champ” on one of Dosanjh's Instagram posts last month. The track, BUCK, is expected to release on May 9, according to Indian media reports. Wang will visit Mumbai on May 10 to promote the single.

In an interview to Elle Magazine earlier this year, Wang, fondly referred to as the Magic Man by fans, had indicated he'd visit India in May and teased a collaboration with an Indian artiste. Wang is also an established solo artist and known for hits such as 100 Ways and Blow.

An acclaimed actor and singer, Dosanjh's hits debuted on the Billboard in 2020. He's also the first Indian to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. He performed two songs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2024.

Dosanjh has been wowing audiences and celebrities in the West. Last month, he released a video of him and Hollywood actor Will Smith dancing to beats of the dhol. He has starred in many Bollywood hits, including Amar Singh Chamkila and Udta Punjab.