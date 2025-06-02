USQBC Doha Recognises Ambassador Timmy Davis For Strengthening US And Qatar Commercial Ties
Doha, Qatar: The US-Qatar Business Council Doha Office extends its deepest appreciation to US Ambassador H E Timmy Davis (pictured) as he concludes his diplomatic mission to Qatar.
His tenure marked a period of deepening collaboration and steady advancement in US-Qatar bilateral relations.
“Ambassador Davis has been a valued and collaborative partner whose commitment to strengthening US-Qatar commercial engagement was evident throughout his service,” said Sheikha Mayes H Al-Thani, Managing Director of USQBC Doha.
“His support has helped facilitate meaningful business diplomacy and sector-wide engagement at a time of major regional and global shifts,” she added.
USQBC Doha acknowledges Ambassador Davis's legacy of strategic alignment, and advocacy for inclusive dialogue and remain committed to deepening this foundation of partnership and continuing to serve as a trusted platform for US businesses and institutions engaging with Qatar.Read Also
-
Ministry of Environment removes 500 metres of abandoned fishing nets
Qatar ports see 16% surge in container throughput in May
Qatari real estate firms earn top honours in GCC's best workplaces ranking
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment