USQBC Doha Recognises Ambassador Timmy Davis For Strengthening US And Qatar Commercial Ties

Doha, Qatar: The US-Qatar Business Council Doha Office extends its deepest appreciation to US Ambassador H E Timmy Davis (pictured) as he concludes his diplomatic mission to Qatar.

His tenure marked a period of deepening collaboration and steady advancement in US-Qatar bilateral relations.

“Ambassador Davis has been a valued and collaborative partner whose commitment to strengthening US-Qatar commercial engagement was evident throughout his service,” said Sheikha Mayes H Al-Thani, Managing Director of USQBC Doha.

“His support has helped facilitate meaningful business diplomacy and sector-wide engagement at a time of major regional and global shifts,” she added.

USQBC Doha acknowledges Ambassador Davis's legacy of strategic alignment, and advocacy for inclusive dialogue and remain committed to deepening this foundation of partnership and continuing to serve as a trusted platform for US businesses and institutions engaging with Qatar.



