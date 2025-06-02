Qatar Placed In Group A For FIBA Asia Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has revealed the schedule for the initial round of the 2025 Asian Cup Finals, which is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, featuring 16 teams from across the continent.

The teams have been organized into four groups of four, with the winners of each group moving directly to the quarterfinals, while the teams finishing in second and third place will compete in knockout matches to secure the remaining spots.

In the draw, Qatar has been placed in Group A, alongside Australia, Lebanon, and South Korea, a group regarded as one of the most formidable in the tournament due to the historical performance of the teams involved.

Qatar will commence their 2025 Asian Cup journey with a challenging game against Lebanon at 9:00 PM on August 6.

They will subsequently face South Korea in their second game at 11:00 PM on August 8, before wrapping up the first round against Australia at 11:00 PM on August 10.

FIBA Asia Cup draw

Group A: Australia, Lebanon, South Korea, Qatar

Group B: Japan, Iran, Syria, and Guam

Group C: Saudi Arabia, China, Jordan, and India

Group D: New Zealand, Philippines, Chinese Taipei, and Iraq.