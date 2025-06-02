Lusail International Circuit Announces Return Of Public Karting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) yesterday announced the return of its Public Karting programme, offering motorsport enthusiasts aged 13 and up the opportunity to experience professional karting at Qatar's premier racing facility.

Starting from the 11th of June, the karting track will be open to the public from Wednesday to Saturday, 18:00 to 23:00.

The Public Karting program provides participants with access to professional-grade karting facilities in a safe and controlled environment.

The 900-meter karting track will feature 15 karts on track, running 12-minute sessions. Participants will experience a blend of performance and excitement with 270cc engines producing 8.5 horsepower, all while reaching speeds of 50-60 km/h.

Safety will remain the top priority with strict regulations in place: All participants must be at least 13 years old with a minimum height of 153cm.

Ages 13-17 must be registered under a parent/guardian's profile as dependents, with guardian supervision required throughout the entire session.

Ages 18+ must register with their own account. All participants must sign a waiver/disclaimer form. Mandatory safety briefing attendance prior to karting. All participants must arrive at least 30 minutes before session time. All participants must bring their QID or passports for verification and present the QR code.

All participants will receive a helmet and disposable head mask. Helmets will be sanitized using ozone-based units that naturally deactivate viruses. Personal helmets will be permitted but must have clear visors with no tints or mirrors.

Bumping into karts or barriers will be strictly prohibited; karting is a no-contact sport. Dress code: Closed-toe shoes and fitted athletic clothing required, hair must be tied back securely.

Medical restrictions: Pregnant women and individuals with heart conditions, epilepsy, or neck/back injuries are advised not to participate.



To ensure convenience and availability, LIC has implemented an online-only registration system. Participants must verify their email and complete their profile with required personal information before booking.

Both individual and group session options will be available, with full details for all participants required before the session. Adults (12 minutes): QR125 per karting session. Once registered, bookings cannot be exchanged, rescheduled, transferred, or refunded.

LIC may cancel sessions due to weather or safety concerns, in which case participants will receive vouchers for future use.

In addition to public sessions, LIC will soon offer exclusive corporate, private bookings, and sessions for children under 13.

These experiences will be available in the near future.

For more information on Public Karting or to register for upcoming sessions, visit or email us at [email protected] .