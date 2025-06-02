Advanced Understanding And Drafting Oil And Gas Industry Contracts Training Course: Upstream Contract Developments, Liability Clauses, Dispute Resolution, And More (ONLINE EVENT: July 1, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhance your expertise in the dynamic oil and gas sector with our one-day training course.. Ideal for lawyers and contracts managers, earn 6 CPD hours and a certificate of completion. Register now!

This intensive one-day oil and gas industry training course will bring you up to date on current practice and developments, and ensure you understand the implications of the contracts you are working with.

The oil and gas industry is fast-moving and complex, and the legal and regulatory framework of upstream oil industry contracts is constantly changing. It's critical that all lawyers, commercial and contracts managers working in this sector are up-to-speed with latest contractual developments and their implications.

This training course focuses on general contract terms - terms which are common to all types of agreements and have an enormous impact - including:



Contractual liabilities and indemnities

Hold harmless clauses

Dispute resolution clauses

Contractual guarantees and warranties

Risk identification and allocation

General obligations of the parties Jurisdictional issues

Why you should attend

By attending this course you will:



Understand the mindset of the English Judiciary in relation to these complex contracts

Learn about the potential consequences of implied terms

Get to grips with the differences between indemnity, exclusion, and limitation of liability clauses

Master the intricacies of hold harmless clauses

Gain insights into bilateral and multilateral investment treaties

Understand the problems encountered when working in different jurisdictions Familiarise yourself with the methods of dealing with contract disputes

Certification:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:



In-house lawyers

Procurement managers

Contract managers

Contract analysts

Contract engineers representing international petroleum companies Contractors and sub-contractors to the petroleum industry together with host governments

Key Topics Covered:

Drafting contracts and interpreting contracts



Contracts set out the mutual promises of the parties

Understanding the mindset of the English Judiciary

Principles of interpretation Drafting to withstand judicial scrutiny

Express terms and implied terms



How to set out what you want Beware the potential consequences of the implied term!

Risk allocation - part 1: Liquidated damages and penalty clauses



Liquidated damages - definition and drafting

Delay liquidated damages and performance liquidated damages

Performance guarantees Key performance clauses

Risk allocation - part 2: Indemnity and hold harmless clauses



Indemnity - why the need?

Distinction between indemnity clauses and exclusion clauses and limitation of liability clauses

Distinction between indemnity and guarantee

Simple indemnity and mutual indemnity

Importance of drafting - judicial suspicion UKCS Mutual Hold Harmless Regime

Contracting with Governments



Host government rights and obligations

Political risks

Sovereign immunity

Stabilization clauses in international petroleum contracts

Bilateral and multilateral investment treaties

The importance and implications of international arbitration clauses



Assistance, consents Local content requirements

Dealing with disputes in oil and gas contracts



Choice of method

Litigation

Arbitration

Mediation Expert determinations

Specific problems encountered when working within different jurisdictions



Applicable laws

Host government petroleum regimes

Host government contracts

International practice

Anti-corruption regulations Changes in law

Final questions

Speakers:

Scott Styles

University of Aberdeen Law School

Scott C. Styles is senior lecturer at the University of Aberdeen Law School. He is Assistant Editor of Daintith and Willoughby, the leading book on UK oil and gas law. He has many years experience of teaching and researching oil and gas law, with a particular focus on regulatory matters and contracting.

