Advanced Understanding And Drafting Oil And Gas Industry Contracts Training Course: Upstream Contract Developments, Liability Clauses, Dispute Resolution, And More (ONLINE EVENT: July 1, 2025)
Dublin, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Understanding and Drafting Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This intensive one-day oil and gas industry training course will bring you up to date on current practice and developments, and ensure you understand the implications of the contracts you are working with.
The oil and gas industry is fast-moving and complex, and the legal and regulatory framework of upstream oil industry contracts is constantly changing. It's critical that all lawyers, commercial and contracts managers working in this sector are up-to-speed with latest contractual developments and their implications.
This training course focuses on general contract terms - terms which are common to all types of agreements and have an enormous impact - including:
- Contractual liabilities and indemnities Hold harmless clauses Dispute resolution clauses Contractual guarantees and warranties Risk identification and allocation General obligations of the parties Jurisdictional issues
Why you should attend
By attending this course you will:
- Understand the mindset of the English Judiciary in relation to these complex contracts Learn about the potential consequences of implied terms Get to grips with the differences between indemnity, exclusion, and limitation of liability clauses Master the intricacies of hold harmless clauses Gain insights into bilateral and multilateral investment treaties Understand the problems encountered when working in different jurisdictions Familiarise yourself with the methods of dealing with contract disputes
Certification:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
- In-house lawyers Procurement managers Contract managers Contract analysts Contract engineers representing international petroleum companies Contractors and sub-contractors to the petroleum industry together with host governments
Key Topics Covered:
Drafting contracts and interpreting contracts
- Contracts set out the mutual promises of the parties Understanding the mindset of the English Judiciary Principles of interpretation Drafting to withstand judicial scrutiny
Express terms and implied terms
- How to set out what you want Beware the potential consequences of the implied term!
Risk allocation - part 1: Liquidated damages and penalty clauses
- Liquidated damages - definition and drafting Delay liquidated damages and performance liquidated damages Performance guarantees Key performance clauses
Risk allocation - part 2: Indemnity and hold harmless clauses
- Indemnity - why the need? Distinction between indemnity clauses and exclusion clauses and limitation of liability clauses Distinction between indemnity and guarantee Simple indemnity and mutual indemnity Importance of drafting - judicial suspicion UKCS Mutual Hold Harmless Regime
Contracting with Governments
- Host government rights and obligations Political risks Sovereign immunity Stabilization clauses in international petroleum contracts Bilateral and multilateral investment treaties The importance and implications of international arbitration clauses
- Assistance, consents Local content requirements
Dealing with disputes in oil and gas contracts
- Choice of method Litigation Arbitration Mediation Expert determinations
Specific problems encountered when working within different jurisdictions
- Applicable laws Host government petroleum regimes Host government contracts International practice Anti-corruption regulations Changes in law
Final questions
Speakers:
Scott Styles
University of Aberdeen Law School
Scott C. Styles is senior lecturer at the University of Aberdeen Law School. He is Assistant Editor of Daintith and Willoughby, the leading book on UK oil and gas law. He has many years experience of teaching and researching oil and gas law, with a particular focus on regulatory matters and contracting.
For more information about this training visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment