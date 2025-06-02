US Stocks Fall On Geopolitical Risks, Tariffs Jobs Data Eyed

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) US equity markets fall amid geopolitical risks and tariff hikes

US stock markets started the week on the back foot amid rising geopolitical tensions and tariff announcements.

US stock markets bounced back on Friday from early losses after President Trump suggested China had violated the trade agreement. Despite Friday's wobble, US equity markets closed out the month of May with impressive gains, led by the US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100) which surged 9.04%, marking its best month since the Federal Reserve's dovish pivot in November 2023.

US equity futures are trading about 0.30% lower this morning following several developments over the weekend. Central to concerns is an IAEA report stating that Iran produced nearly 300 pounds of uranium enriched to 60% since February, a 50% increase, bringing its total stockpile to about 900 pounds. This level is close to the 90% needed for weapons-grade uranium, raising concerns about potential responses from Israel.

Additionally, Ukraine's strike on Russian airfields overnight is likely to provoke an aggressive response from Russia, an escalation coming just before this week's peace talks. Lastly, President Donald Trump announced after markets closed on Friday that tariffs on steel and aluminium imports would increase from 25% to 50%, effective June 4, 2025.

Tariff disputes continue to impact markets

Staying in the sphere of tariffs, last week's US Court of International Trade decision could reduce the US average effective tariff from around 13.5% to below 6% if implemented. However, the administration still has strategies to achieve its desired outcomes, and the average tariff rate is expected to settle around the 15-18% range. One key factor for this is the increasing focus on revenue, given the large deficits associated with Trump's tax bill, currently under Senate review ahead of Trump's July 4 signing deadline.

Non-farm payrolls Date: Friday, June 6 at 10.30pm AEST

In April, the US economy added 177,000 jobs, beating market expectations of 130,000, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%.

For May, the market anticipates an increase of 130,000 jobs and expects the unemployment rate to remain at 4.2% for the third consecutive month. An unemployment rate of 4.3% or higher would be the first time the unemployment rate has been outside of the 4-4.2% range in twelve months and spark concerns that a downturn is underway in the US labour market.

The US rates market begins the week with an 85% probability of a 25 basis point (bp) rate cut priced in for September and a cumulative 50bp of rate cuts expected by year-end.

US Unemployment rate chart Source: TradingEconomics Source: TradingEconomics US Tech 100 technical analysis

Post the US Tech 100's surge higher on the 12th of May, we have been working with the view that the rally in the US Tech 100 from the 21st of April 17,592 low is a Wave III (Elliott Wave) that should soon be followed by a Wave IV pullback.

Last week's pullback from the 21,482 high to the 20,777 low was shallower than expected, which points towards it being part of the Wave III advance from the 17,592 low rather than the Wave IV we were looking for.

As such, we are still likely waiting for the Wave IV pullback, which takes the US Tech 100 back towards the 200-day moving average (MA) 20,500 area, before another leg higher for Wave V.

We continue to highlight that a sustained break below the support provided by the 200-day moving average at 20,365, followed by a sustained break below the medium-term support 19,250/19,150 area, would negate the positive bias and warn of a retest of the April lows.

US Tech 100 daily chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView US 500 technical analysis

Post the US 500's (S&P 500) surge higher on the 12th of May, we have been working with the view that the rally from the 21st of April 5101 low is a Wave III that it should soon be followed by a Wave IV pullback.

The US 500's rejection from a three-month high of 5968 high a few weeks ago suggests that the indice has likely already begun its Wave IV pullback, which appears to be missing another leg lower into the 5770/20 support area. We expect this support area to contain weakness before retesting and breaking above the 5968 high (Wave V).

We continue to highlight that a sustained break below the support at 5770/20, followed by a sustained break below the medium-term support 5500/5480, would negate the positive bias and warn of a retest of the April lows.

Source: TradingView. The figures stated are as of 2 June 2025.

US 500 daily chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView

Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary .

Chapters

US equity markets fall amid geopolitical risks and tariff hikesTariff disputes continue to impact marketsNon-farm-payrollsUS Tech 100 technical analysisUS 500 technical analysis