CME Group Announces Record Volume, Open Interest Across Battery Metals Complex

CHICAGO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced record volume and open interest across its battery metals complex. A total of 2,587 contracts were traded across battery metals futures and options on May 29, surpassing the previous record of 2,301 contracts set on February 11, 2025. Combined open interest also reached an all-time high of 64,387 contracts.

"CME Group is the venue of choice for managing global battery metals risk," said Jin Hennig, Managing Director and Global Head of Metals at CME Group. "These new records were driven by our benchmark Lithium Hydroxide and Cobalt Metal futures, which each reached over 1,000 contracts traded on a single day for the first time. We are also seeing strong growth in commercial users, helping to attract a broader range of participants and further enhancing price discovery in these critical markets."

CME Group offers market participants the widest range of battery metals products. Across the complex, all 10 of the top 10 volume days have occurred this year, with average daily volume year-to-date at 837 contracts, up 100% from last year.

CME Group's battery metals suite includes Lithium Hydroxide futures and options, Lithium Carbonate futures, Cobalt Metal futures and options, Cobalt Hydroxide futures and Spodumene futures, which are listed by and subject to the rules of COMEX.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on , , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

