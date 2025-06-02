403
Trump has no power to enforce tariffs, US court states
(MENAFN) A ruling from the US Court of International Trade has determined that Leader Donald Trump lacked the authority to impose extensive tariffs on imports by relying on the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). By using this legislation, the administration circumvented the usual requirement of obtaining congressional approval before implementing such measures.
Earlier this year, the president introduced a general 10% tariff on all imported products, with increased tariffs targeting countries including China, Mexico, Canada, and members of the European Union, citing trade imbalances as justification. Some of these tariffs were later paused amid ongoing diplomatic discussions.
The court, located in New York, sided with several small businesses that challenged Trump’s actions in court, arguing that the president had exceeded his legal authority. As stated in a judicial statement referenced by reports, “the Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff Orders exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA to regulate importation by means of tariffs.”
This decision, however, does not impact tariffs imposed under other statutes, specifically those enacted using Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. This means that the existing 25% tariffs on imported automobiles, parts, steel, and aluminum remain intact.
The court also acknowledged that under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, the president retains the power to enforce a 15% tariff on nations with which the US maintains significant trade deficits for a period of 150 days.
Following the ruling, the White House has appealed the decision, with reports suggesting the dispute may eventually be resolved by the Supreme Court.
In response to the court’s verdict, a senior White House official described the ruling as a “judicial coup” that has spiraled “out of control,” according to a public post on social media.
