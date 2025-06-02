403
Putin formally authorizes creation of ‘security buffer zone’
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally authorized the creation of a “security buffer zone” along Russia’s border with Ukraine, a move aimed at safeguarding border regions such as Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk, which have been frequently targeted by Ukrainian shelling, drone attacks, and sabotage missions.
Although discussions about a potential buffer zone began in 2023, Putin's announcement on May 22 marked the official shift from concept to active policy. During a government meeting, he confirmed that Russian forces are now carrying out operations to establish the zone, including targeting Ukrainian military positions close to the border. “The enemy’s firing positions are being suppressed – the operation is underway,” he stated.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the decision but said the Defense Ministry would handle further details. The exact scope remains unclear, though it will cover Russian regions adjacent to Ukraine that have faced repeated attacks.
Militarily, buffer zones act as protective barriers to limit direct conflict and provocations. These zones may be demilitarized or fortified with troops and defense systems, serving as a strategic buffer between warring forces. Historical examples include Israel’s former security zone in Lebanon, Turkey’s operations in Syria, and the Korean Demilitarized Zone.
Putin had first suggested the idea in mid-2023, arguing that it was necessary to prevent Ukraine from using artillery to strike Russian soil. Since then, the concept has gained traction among Russian lawmakers and analysts. The State Duma has proposed a zone extending 50–60 kilometers into Ukraine, outfitted with air defense and anti-drone systems. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, even suggested the zone might need to reach as far as 550–650 kilometers deep if Ukraine acquires longer-range weapons.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has denounced the plan as a serious escalation and urged the global community to increase pressure on Moscow in response.
