FAB Share Sale Draws Strong Demand Amid Strategic Expansion

First Abu Dhabi Bank , the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates by assets, is set to raise approximately $480 million through a secondary share offering. The transaction involves the sale of around 113 million shares at a fixed price of 15.5 dirhams per share, representing a 3.7% discount to the bank's closing price of 16.1 dirhams on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. Citi, acting as the bookrunner, confirmed that the offering was fully subscribed, with demand surpassing the number of shares available.

The identity of the selling shareholder remains undisclosed. FAB's largest stakeholder is Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, which manages assets exceeding $330 billion. As of the end of March, FAB reported total assets of 1.31 trillion dirhams, underscoring its dominant position in the region's banking sector.

The oversubscription of the share sale indicates robust investor confidence in FAB's financial health and strategic direction. The bank has been actively pursuing growth opportunities beyond the Gulf region. Two years ago, FAB explored a potential acquisition of London-listed Standard Chartered, signaling its ambition to expand its international footprint.

Under the leadership of Group CEO Hana Al Rostamani since 2021, FAB has undergone significant restructuring to enhance operational efficiency and shareholder returns. The bank reorganized its operations into four new divisions and appointed Linos Lekkas, a veteran from Citi, as the head of its investment banking division. This strategic realignment aims to strengthen FAB's position in the Gulf and support its expansion plans.

FAB's strong financial performance further bolsters investor sentiment. In the first quarter, the bank reported a 23% increase in net profit, driven by growth in non-interest income from fees and commissions. This performance exceeded analysts' expectations and reflects the bank's diversified revenue streams and effective cost management.

