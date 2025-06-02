Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Implenia wins section of the Nordmainische S-Bahn in Frankfurt – complex underground transport infrastructure in the inner city

02.06.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Contract for section of the Nordmainische S-Bahn in the center of Frankfurt | Large, complex transport infrastructure project | Contract worth well over EUR 200 million Glattpark (Opfikon), 2 June 2025 – DB InfraGO AG, the part of Deutsche Bahn responsible for infrastructure construction, has commissioned Implenia to build a section of the Nordmainische S-Bahn beneath central Frankfurt. The section will run underground from Konstablerwache in the city centre via the new“Frankfurt (Main) Ost (tief)” S-Bahn station to Fechenheim. The contract is worth well over EUR 200 million to Implenia.



Implenia will build the initial“Trog” construction pit and the pit for the Frankfurt (Main) Ost (tief) underground S-Bahn station, as well as several auxiliary construction pits and associated civil engineering structures. It will also drill two tunnel tubes, each approximately 1.2 km long, using tunnel boring machines, and carry out extensive water management measures. Because the construction site is located in a densely populated inner-city area, and due to the requirements of modern, sustainable construction, a variety of special foundation services are needed. Implenia's experts have also been asked to provide these.



Implenia will complete detailed building design work by the end of 2025; construction work is expected to start in early 2026 and finish by 2031.



Edwin Scherer, Head Division Civil Engineering at Implenia, is excited about the new contract for this complex major project in the centre of Frankfurt, which fits perfectly with the strategic focus of the construction and real estate service provider:“Maintaining and developing a functioning transport infrastructure is central to the sustainable development of our cities. I'm very pleased that Implenia, with its many years of experience and comprehensive expertise, can contribute to the improvement of public transport in the densely populated Rhine-Main region.”



The Nordmainische S-Bahn project – which involves the construction of two additional tracks between Frankfurt, Maintal and Hanau north of the Main – is an investment in the transport infrastructure of the future. It is one of the most important rail expansion and capacity projects in the Frankfurt (Main) hub. Improved local transport will bring the Rhine-Main region even closer together so that people's future mobility needs can be met and agreed carbon reduction targets can be achieved. Commuters and travellers will benefit from greater reliability, comfort and punctuality. Contact for media:

