Implenia Wins Section Of The Nordmainische S-Bahn In Frankfurt Complex Underground Transport Infrastructure In The Inner City
Contract for section of the Nordmainische S-Bahn in the center of Frankfurt | Large, complex transport infrastructure project | Contract worth well over EUR 200 million
Glattpark (Opfikon), 2 June 2025 – DB InfraGO AG, the part of Deutsche Bahn responsible for infrastructure construction, has commissioned Implenia to build a section of the Nordmainische S-Bahn beneath central Frankfurt. The section will run underground from Konstablerwache in the city centre via the new“Frankfurt (Main) Ost (tief)” S-Bahn station to Fechenheim. The contract is worth well over EUR 200 million to Implenia.
As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia .
