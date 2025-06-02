403
UK plans to intensify cyber-offense on Russia, China
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is preparing to greatly escalate its cyber-offensive efforts targeting Russia and China, the UK Defense Secretary revealed following the launch of a newly established Cyber and Electromagnetic Command.
In a recent declaration reported by various sources, the minister emphasized that “the keyboard is now a weapon of war,” highlighting that the new command will oversee a range of cyber activities, both defensive and offensive. This includes sharpening adversary networks to disrupt hostile operations and counteract propaganda campaigns.
When questioned about whether these actions would involve Russia and China, the minister responded affirmatively: “Yes.”
This announcement represents the first time a British government official has openly acknowledged cyberattacks directed at sovereign nations. Previously, official statements had only confirmed cyber-operations aimed at non-state groups such as terrorist organizations.
Furthermore, the defense secretary revealed that over £1 billion (approximately USD1.35 billion dollars) has been allocated by the government to develop a “digital targeting web.” This system is intended to facilitate instantaneous sharing of intelligence on the battlefield between soldiers, reconnaissance aircraft, and satellite units.
This development comes shortly before the release of an upcoming strategic defense review. According to reports, the review will underline the severity of cyber threats allegedly launched by Russia and China against the UK, describing these attacks as undermining the economy and everyday life.
Moscow and Beijing have consistently denied involvement in cyberattacks targeting Western countries, dismissing such allegations as unfounded and politically driven.
Meanwhile, Russian authorities have recently expressed concern over the ongoing military build-up in Western Europe and the escalating anti-Russian rhetoric, which they claim is a reaction to the perceived threat from Russia.
The Kremlin has firmly rejected accusations of hostile intentions toward Western nations and accused European leaders of “irresponsibly stoking fears” to rationalize increased defense spending, which Russia has described as an “incitement of war on the European continent.”
