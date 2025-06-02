403
Qatari Hajj Mission's Communications And Support Unit Reviews Plan For Transporting Pilgrims To Holy Sites
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) During an expanded coordination meeting with officials and representatives of Qatari Hajj campaigns, the Communications and Support Unit of the Qatari Hajj Mission reviewed the mechanisms for the Hajj pilgrims' movement to the holy sites and developed the best scenarios to ensure smooth flow of traffic and the safety of pilgrims, especially in light of the crowding among the pilgrims and the high temperatures.
During the meeting, the mechanism for pilgrims traveling on the Mashaer train, starting from Arafat 2 Station, passing through Muzdalifah 2, and arriving at Mina 2, was reviewed. The meeting emphasized the need to prepare a detailed, independent plan for each campaign within the overall framework of the mission's plan.
For his part, Head of Communication and Support Unit Center at the Qatar Hajj Mission Issa Saleh Al Hur emphasized the need for Hajj campaigns to adhere to the ban on going out to perform the stoning ritual from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to avoid heat exhaustion during the peak of the heatwave. He emphasized that the mission prioritizes the safety of pilgrims as a top priority.
Following the meeting, a field visit was conducted to the movement process, with the participation of campaign officials, members of the Communications and Support Unit, and representatives from the company responsible for the transportation process. The goal was to familiarize everyone with the implementation plan in advance and to ensure its smooth implementation on the ground.
